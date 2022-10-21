OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman found guilty of sexually assaulting much younger members of her dance team has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Court records show that Brittianee Bates, 24, was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison. She must serve 14 years before being eligible for parole.

Bates pleaded no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.

Bates didn’t admit guilty with the plea, but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her. In exchange for her pleas, four other felony counts were dropped.

Prosecutors said Bates sexually assaulted three girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. The abuse dated back to 2015 and all of victims were younger than 13. Some were as young as 9.