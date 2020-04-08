Nebraska woman sentenced for 3-week-old son’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/Lincoln Journal Star) — A Nebraska woman whose 3-week-old son died after she fell asleep while breastfeeding him because she was drunk has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ashley Bean, of Waverly, was sentenced Tuesday for the December 2017 death of Axel Xavier Arizola.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports prosecutors said Bean drank several shots of tequila before she fell asleep while breastfeeding her son.

Bean awoke to find her son pinned between her breast and arm and not breathing.

An autopsy found the child died of asphyxiation.

Bean pleaded no contest in February to knowing and intentional child abuse.