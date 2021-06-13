Nebraska woman recognizes stroke symptoms on Zoom

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ann Tillery could see by her own image on the Zoom screen that something was wrong when the left side of her face began to droop.

Tillery’s speech slurred and her left arm felt heavy. All of the signs of a stroke were there, and the technology of the video conferencing platform helped the Lincoln, Nebraska, woman realize it fast enough to get lifesaving help.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Tillery was on camera on a Zoom call with state lawmakers on May 18 advocating for the Alzheimer’s Association when her symptoms emerged.

She was able to call 911 and was rushed to the hospital.