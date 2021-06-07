Nebraska woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits tree

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed Saturday after her car left the roadway and struck a tree in Gretna, Nebraska.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says Julia Wynkoop-Wiley, 52, was identified as the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup. She was taken by a medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medicine Trauma Center. She was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.

The sheriff’s office says Wynkoop-Wiley was heading south on Westridge Road when she left the roadway at a curve and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 12:38 p.m.

Officials say no further details will be released in the early stages of the investigation.

