Nebraska woman fell off bridge while stargazing

WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a woman who fell off a bridge while stargazing has been transferred from a Lincoln hospital to one in Omaha.

Lindsay Kroger, of rural Lincoln, had gone with five other people to the bridge about 2 miles southeast of Waverly to look at the sky early Sunday morning.

Authorities say she leaned back, thinking there was a support piece behind her but instead fell 27 feet to the ice below. She was flown to a Lincoln hospital and then sent Monday to the Omaha facility.

