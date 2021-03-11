Nebraska woman convicted of sex crimes with daughter’s young friends

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 38-year-old woman has been convicted of child sexual assault and abuse that occurred during sleepovers with friends of her 11-year-old daughter.

A Sarpy County jury convicted Christina Greer on Wednesday of 11 counts, including three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, which involved two boys ages 12 and 13.

Prosecutors allege she gave the children alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears during weekend sleepovers in 2017 and 2018. Court documents allege Greer groomed two of the boys to have sex with her.

Law enforcement retrieved sexually explicit photos of Greer from one victim’s phone. She also was convicted of telling the children not to tell anyone about the incidents.