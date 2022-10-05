LEXINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska woman is behind bars after attempting to hire an undercover investigator to kill five people.

According to a release, Valarie Miller, 39, of Elwood, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and making terroristic threats. According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen about comments made by an Elwood woman.

Throughout the course of the investigation, investigators were able to work undercover and contacted Miller. Following an online conversation, Miller allegedly agreed to meet with the undercover investigator in person. Upon meeting with the investigator in person, the investigator allegedly learned that Miller was seeking to have five specific individuals killed. Miller then allegedly tried to hire the undercover investigator to carry out the murders.

Miller left that conversation and drove two miles from which point Nebraska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop and Miller was arrested.

The Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, CODE task force, and Gosper County Sheriff’s Office cooperated during the investigation.