Nebraska woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been charged with felony animal neglect after authorities found 45 dead animals inside her home.

A judge set 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough’s bail at $20,000 on Friday. The Omaha World-Herald could not reach her by phone for comment Saturday night.

According to court documents, Kimbrough’s home was searched on Aug. 19.

Investigators said they found a garage with solid rabbit waste several inches high and a basement with abundant dog feces and mold. Two bird cages were in a bedroom with two bird skeletons inside. Thirty-eight dead rabbits were found in the garage, and five more dead rabbits were found at a second location owned by Kimbrough.

