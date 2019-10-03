Nebraska woman accused of smuggling cellphones, drugs to inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been accused of smuggling cellphones, drugs and jewelry to an inmate while working at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 26-year-old Megan Michon, of Lincoln, is charged with unlawful acts by a corrections employee.
Court records say prison staffers found a cellphone that had information about purchases of jewelry that had been sent to Michon’s home. Later investigators determined that an inmate had the jewelry, and Michon was arrested. She’d been working as a medical aide.
The records say Michon is suspected of smuggling the jewelry, two cellphones, and some drugs to the inmate.
Efforts by The Associated Press to reach her attorney Thursday morning were unsuccessful.
