Nebraska woman accused of looting grandmother’s bank account

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A Gering, Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $70,000 from her grandmother’s account.

Scotts Bluff County Court records say 43-year-old Melody Marsh is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The records say Marsh held a power of attorney over her grandmother’s medical and financial affairs. Investigators say Marsh issued more than $70,750 in personal checks to herself and others, including family members, on the woman’s account.