Nebraska weighs proposal for major medical facility project

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Backers of a proposed state-of-the-art medical facility in Omaha are asking Nebraska lawmakers to contribute $300 million in state money to the project, describing it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

The proposed Nebraska Transformational Project would create a new teaching hospital and research and education tower on the campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

It would be a partnership of state and federal agencies to respond to natural disasters, infectious disease outbreaks and other crises.

The proposal would cost a total of $2.6 billion, making it potentially the largest economic development project in history.

