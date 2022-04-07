LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska would immediately ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its 1973 decision to legalize the procedure under a bill that has sharply divided lawmakers.

Lawmakers remained stuck on the measure and weren’t expected to take the first of three required votes on it until later Wednesday evening. If it passes, Nebraska would become the 14th state nationally to enact a so-called trigger law.

Supporters of the measure say it would ensure that Nebraska is among the first states to outlaw abortion if the court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that allowed the procedure.

Opponents say the measure is an intrusion on women’s ability to make personal medical decisions