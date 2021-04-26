Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re experiencing delays with some tax returns due to an unusually high number of errors, particularly with returns that claim the state’s new property tax credit.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue says on its website that most of the problems are from simple entry or calculation errors.

The department says employees are working overtime to review and correct the errors internally, and taxpayers won’t need to take any extra steps.

Officials say refunds will be issued with due care as quickly as possible.