NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska voters have more than just candidates to consider this November election, they’ll also be considering an amendment to their constitution that could allow airports to get more commercial flights.

The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.

“And when I say rural Nebraska that can be Lincoln, that can be Norfolk, that can be Grand Island. We have to make sure that the citizens that live in our communities have access to reliable air transportation,” said Rep. Mike Flood (NE-01)

“We have to make this adjustment and it’s very narrowly tailored, all it says is airports can use existing revenues for the purpose of developing and soliciting more commercial air service,” said Sen. Eliot Bostar, who represents Nebraska State Senate District 29.

Nebraskans will get to voice their opinion on the amendment on Nov. 8.