Nebraska volunteer firefighter charged with sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska volunteer firefighter has been charged with sexual assault after authorities say he drugged a woman and attacked her while she was incapacitated.

The Douglas County Attorney has charged 27-year-old Brandon Hanusek of Waterloo with first-degree sexual assault of a mentally or physically incompetent person.

Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Travis Harlow said he placed Hanusek on administrative leave after he was charged in May.

Hanusek posted $2,500 bond after he was arrested in early June and he remains free while the case is pending.

