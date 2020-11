Nebraska virus deaths could surge if current trends continue

A sign greets visitors outside the Curb Event Center at Belmont University as preparations take place for the second Presidential debate, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., during the coronavirus outbreak. Governors of states including Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska and North Dakota are all facing calls from doctors and public health officials to require masks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The recent surge in coronavirus cases in Nebraska prompted one expert to predict that the number of deaths linked to the virus could nearly quadruple by the start of 2021.

Dr. James Lawler, a director at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security in Omaha, said Friday that the state could have more than 2,500 deaths from COVID-19 by January if current trends continue without more stringent public health measures or better compliance with the measures already in place.

Currently, the state is reporting 652 deaths linked to the virus.

