Nebraska village sued for refusing to allow recall vote

ALVO, Neb. (AP) — A resident of the small village of Alvo in eastern Nebraska is suing the village board for refusing to allow a recall election after a petition drive collected enough signatures to force a recall vote for two village board members, Larry Langer and Robin LaPage.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Alvo resident Dennis Tempelmeyer is suing, saying the board defied state law when it voted 5-0 on Oct. 5 against calling the election.

That vote came after the Cass County Election Office certified in September that the recall effort had enough signatures to force a recall election.

Both Langer and LaPage participated in the vote, even though election officials say they should have recused themselves.

