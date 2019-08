COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s largest utility is warning about a recent increase in scam calls.

The Nebraska Public Power District says the scammers are posing as representatives of the utility and demanding money. But NPPD doesn’t do that.

The utility won’t call customers and ask for a credit card number, and it won’t ask for payment with a prepaid card.

NPPD’s Tim Arlt says anyone who receives such a call should contact police and the utility to report it.