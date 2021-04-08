Nebraska US Rep. Bacon says he believes he had COVID-19

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nebraska 2nd Dist. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., gives a thumbs-up sign as he campaigns at an intersection in Papillion, Neb., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bacon is facing a challenge from Democrat Kara Eastman. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska says he believes he caught COVID-19 late last year, developing coronavirus symptoms and prompting him to wait at least three months to get vaccinated.

Bacon says in a statement that he was exposed to an infected person and experienced symptoms, but never got tested.

He said he’s expected to get a vaccine shot on Friday, and encouraged others to get one as well.

Bacon’s congressional office reported on Dec. 2 that he had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus over the week of Thanksgiving and had gone into quarantine to comply with federal guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News