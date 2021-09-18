Nebraska unemployment rate of 2.2% is lowest on record

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August of 2.2% was the nation’s lowest and the lowest on record for the state.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said Friday the August rate was down slightly from July’s rate of 2.3%.

The 2.2% is the lowest since Nebraska began keeping records of unemployment data in 1976. The total for nonfarm employment in August stood at 1.019 million.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, ahead of number two Utah’s 2.6% rate.

The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2%.