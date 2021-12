(KCAU) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate has dropped once again, to the lowest level on record.

The state department of labor reported Nebraska’s November rate to be at 1.8%, a 0.1% drop from the month prior.

No other state has seen its rate drop below 2% since data collection began in 1976.

Meanwhile, November’s unemployment rate in Iowa dropped slightly but sits at 3.7%.

State officials say a strike at major employer John Deere affected unemployment statistics from the month.