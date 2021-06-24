Nebraska’ May unemployment ranks second lowest in the nation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New data released Wednesday shows that Nebraska’s unemployment rate remained one of the lowest in the country as it fell even lower in May.

The state’s 2.6% unemployment rate tied with Vermont for the second-lowest rate in the nation, behind only New Hampshire’s 2.5% unemployment.

Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in May to 2.6% from April’s 2.8% as the number of jobs in the state continued to grow.

Nebraska’s current unemployment rate is less than half of last May’s 5.4% unemployment when restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic prompted widespread layoffs and business closures.