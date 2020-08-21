Nebraska unemployment falls to nation’s second-lowest rate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in July compared to the previous month, but it’s still higher than it was in July of last year.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% last month, compared to 5.5% in June, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The rate was 3.1% in July 2019. Nebraska now has the nation’s second-lowest unemployment rate, behind Utah, which reported 4.5% unemployment.

The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%.

Unemployment claims surged in Nebraska and nationally as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread social-distancing measures that forced businesses to close or scale back their operations.

