Nebraska troopers to patrol for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers will be on the lookout patrol for impaired drivers for a special St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

According to the NSP, troopers will join numerous law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and nationwide urging those celebrating St Patrick’s Day to have a sober driver. The campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers from across Nebraska.

“Safe driving is never about luck. It’s about making wise decisions,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you’re celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day, don’t leave your ride home up to chance. Designate a sober driver or get a ride share to avoid driving impaired.”

This effort includes high-visibility patrols throughout the state in an effort to reduce serious injury or fatality crashes. The enforcement effort was made possible in part to a grant for $8,083 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.