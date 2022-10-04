LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska troopers found several pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Seward County.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, a Mercedes was driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The release states that an observing trooper stopped the vehicle and became suspicious of criminal activity during the interaction.

Officials conducted a search of the vehicle, according to the release, and they were able to find 17 pounds of what they suspected to be cocaine and dozens of unknown pills. The release stated that officials found the drugs in a hidden compartment in the back of the vehicle.

The occupants of the car, Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, both of Chicago, were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances and intent to deliver.

The release stated that they were lodged in the Seward County jail.