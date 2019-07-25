Nebraska troopers seize meth, guns during traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers seized a cache of guns and drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The patrol says in a news release that a trooper stopped a car just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of speeding and detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The patrol says a search turned up 16 pounds of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana. Troopers also found three loaded handguns in the vehicle.

The 27-year-old driver from Corona, California, and his 26-year-old passenger from Wichita, Kansas, were arrested on drug and gun charges.

