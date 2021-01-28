Nebraska troopers seize 60 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

According to a release, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following a semi too closely on I-80 near Bradshaw, at mile marker 348. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, Heliodoro Maya-Antonio, 34, of Oxnard, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Maya-Antonio was lodged in York County Jail.