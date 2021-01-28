Nebraska troopers seize 60 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

According to a release, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following a semi too closely on I-80 near Bradshaw, at mile marker 348. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, Heliodoro Maya-Antonio, 34, of Oxnard, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Maya-Antonio was lodged in York County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News