LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — As a winter storm hit Nebraska Thursday the Nebraska State Patrol responded to 269 incidents throughout the state.

NSP said they did not respond to any crashes that resulted in life-threatening injuries. Most of the incidences of responding happened on the eastern side of the state.

“This storm brought some higher-than-expected snowfall totals in areas that usually get heavy

traffic,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the NSP.

Bolduc said there were fewer accidents than what would normally accompany a storm such as the one that hit Nebraska on Thursday. He attributes this to the increase in people staying home due to the bad weather.

The press release also states those traveling in Nebraska can look up the conditions of state roads on the state’s 511 website or using the 511 app.