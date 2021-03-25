Nebraska troopers locate missing Maine teen, arrest California man

Taylor Hauke, 23, of Vacaville, California. Photo Courtesy of the Lincoln County Jail.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a California man after locating a missing Maine juvenile at a rest area near Brady.

Officials said on Tuesday, they received information from the Lewiston Police Department in Maine that a missing juvenile may be traveling with another person through Nebraska.

A missing persons alert had been issued for the 15-year-old girl from Maine.

Authorities reported that troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mustang, at the Brady rest area on Interstate 80, along with the missing teenage girl and an adult man.

NSP arrested Taylor Hauke, 23, of Vacaville, California, for child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hauke is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail, and the teenager is in the process of being returned to Maine.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the investigation remains ongoing.