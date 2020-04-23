Nebraska Troopers issue 100 speeding violations for drivers going over 100mph

LINCOLN, Neb. — As traffic volume has decreased on Nebraska roadways due to the pandemic, excessive speeding is on the rise, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Since March 19, when the first Directed Health Measure was issued by Governor Pete Ricketts,

Troopers have cited 100 drivers in 21 different Nebraska counties for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

The 100 citations exceeded the 61 speeding citations issued during the same period in 2019.

Additionally, the Nebraska State Patrol reported 210 drivers have been cited for driving between 90 and 99 miles per hour during the last 35 days.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said speeding is dangerous, not only for the driver but also for anyone else on the road.

“Our troopers continue to work across the state to keep Nebraska roads safe,” Buldoc said. “That effort is especially important now with the tremendous volume of critical supplies, such as food, medical equipment, cleaning supplies, and more being transported by truck during the pandemic.”

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that traffic volume on Nebraska’s interstates and highways has dropped by about 35 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nebraska DOT said that Nebraska is seeing a similar trend to that of the rest of the country, that as traffic slows due to the pandemic, speed related issues have dramatically risen.

“Reduced traffic on our roads doesn’t give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit,” NDOT-Highway Safety Administrator Mark Segerstrom said. “Take the pledge. Raise your right foot, buckle up and drive safely. We want everyone to arrive home safely to their families following every trip”

