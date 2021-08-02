Nebraska troopers find marijuana in suitcase during traffic stop

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recovered marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to a release from the NSP, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, when a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 238, near Lexington. During the traffic stop, the trooper saw a marijuana container in plain view.

The trooper performed a search of the vehicle and located six pounds of marijuana in a suitcase and a handgun concealed behind the driver’s seat. All three occupants of the vehicle, Ronneka Blakemore, 29, Marvin McAtee, 29, and Laronte Ivory, 27, all of Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Photo courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

All three were lodged in Dawson County Jail.