Nebraska troopers find 60 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Darr.

According to a release, around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion fail to signal a turn after it exited I-80 at mile marker 231. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana contained in bags in the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, Christopher Ryan-Goetze, 30, and passenger, Hannah Umpstead, 24, both of Denver, Colorado, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Both persons were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss