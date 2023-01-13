GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Two Arizona men were arrested by Nebraska State Patrol troopers after finding about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

According to a release, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 near Aurora, Nebraska when a trooper noticed a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east improperly pass a semi. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A vehicle search revealed several bags of suspected fentanyl pills found inside the tailgate of the pickup. Troopers found approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills weighing more than 11 pounds, as well as some small amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

The driver, Jesus Quinones, 27, and passenger, Daniel Alvillar, 44, both of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.