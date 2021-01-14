Nebraska troopers find 35 lbs of marijuana hidden in tires

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Troopers arrested two people Wednesday after finding more than 30 pounds of marijuana hidden inside tires.

A trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe at a gas station off Interstate 80 near Giltner and became suspicious of criminal activity. A K9 then detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.

Troopers then searched through the vehicle and found several inflated tires in the cargo area of the SUV. When the tires were taken out, troopers could hear something moving inside them. When looking inside the tires, they found 35 pounds of marijuana contained in packages.

The driver, Greg Jones, 54, of Somerset, California, and passenger, Shalene Soucie, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both people were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.