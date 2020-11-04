Nebraska troopers arrest suspect for assaulting woman, driving off with her child in car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A child who had been abducted was recovered in Nebraska Tuesday after a man assaulted a woman and then drove off in her car with her child inside.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the department was alerted of an assault and kidnapping in Sedgwick County, Colorado, Tuesday night around 6:15.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office told the NSP that a suspect, identified as George Williamson, 31, of North Platte, assaulted a woman before driving off in the woman’s car with the child still inside. The car was going east on Interstate 80.

Troopers later found the car on I-80 near North Platte. Troopers and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop of the car and took Williamson into custody. The child was found unharmed and reunited with their family.

Williamson was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and assault from Sedgwick County, Colorado, as well as a warrant for failure to appear from Dawson County, Nebraska. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

