Nebraska troopers arrest man after road rage incident on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested a man following the report of a driver pointing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, the incident occurred on Interstate 80 in Keith County at approximately 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of a semi-tractor/cattle trailer reported a road rage incident in which the driver of a Ford pickup pointed a handgun at him.

Troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and perform a traffic stop near mile marker 164. During the traffic stop, troopers located a handgun inside the vehicle.

The driver, Victor Troches Reyes, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was lodged in Keith County Jail.

The Lexington Police Department assisted in this operation.

Latest Stories