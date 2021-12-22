NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kansas man for child enticement.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Steven Elliot, 39, of Oberlin, Kansas, had arranged to meet with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

The person Elliott was communicating with was actually an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol. Communication between Elliott and the fake 15-year-old arranged a meeting together that was meant to be sexual in nature, NSP said.

Elliot arrived at the meeting location in North Platte, Nebraska, on December 16, where he was then arrested. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for enticement by electronic device.

The investigation remains ongoing and has been turned over to the FBI.