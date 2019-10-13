Nebraska troopers arrest California man for nearly 70 pounds of marijuana on I-80

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A California man was arrested on Interstate 80 near Wood River, Nebraska for hiding almost 70 pounds of marijuana in gift-wrapped boxes.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. on Friday, a trooper found a meth pipe and a gram of methamphetamine on Joseph Hullinger, 56 of Santa Rosa, California.

After a vehicle search, troopers found 68 pounds of marijuana in large gift-wrapped boxes that Hullinger said were gifts for a new baby, authorities stated.

The press release said Hullinger was charged with possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Hall County Jail.

