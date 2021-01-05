Nebraska troopers arrest 41 drunk drivers during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) removed 41 drunk drivers from the road during the season’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to a release, the effort, which ran from December 18, 2020 to January 1, included dozens of law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and many more throughout the entire country. During the campaign, troopers worked overtime in an effort to reduce the possibility of serious injury crashes.

“Nebraska roads saw significantly fewer fatalities in December compared to the last several years,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “That positive statistic is a credit to safe driving by the public and dedication by troopers and other law enforcement officers who work to prevent tragic crashes.”

In addition to the 41 drivers arrested for driving under the influence, troopers issued 485 citations for speeding, 16 open alcohol container, six minors in possession, 57 driving under suspension, 28 no proof of insurance, 17 no seat belt, and four improper child restraint.

Nebraska experienced two major winter storms during the campaign, during which troopers responded to dozens of crashes and assisted 823 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roads. Any person in need of help on Nebraska roads. Any person in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.