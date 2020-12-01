Nebraska troopers arrest 34 drunk drivers during Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska troopers removed 34 drunk drivers from the road and assisted more than 470 motorists during the Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The campaign ran from November 16 through November 29.

“Travel plans were certainly affected by COVID-19 precautions this Thanksgiving,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol . “Troopers reported fewer travelers than an ordinary Thanksgiving weekend, but remained diligent in the mission to keep Nebraska roads safe.”

Throughout the campaign, troopers arrested 34 people for driving under the influence and cited 22 drivers for having an open alcohol container. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (776), minor in possession (7), driving under suspension (66), no proof of insurance (42), no seat belt (25), and improper child restraint (9). Troopers also performed 477 motorist assists during the campaign.

The annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign is made possible thanks in part to funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO). The effort included dozens of law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska and hundreds more around the country. NSP’s portion of the NDOT-HSO grant funding was $25,000.