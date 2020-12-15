Nebraska troopers, 8 other agencies pursue pickup driver over weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a subject who had been involved in multiple pursuits this weekend.

According to a release, the effort involved the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the sheriff’s offices of Blaine, Cherry, Brown, Logan, Hooker, and Thomas counties, as well as the Thomas County Volunteer Fire Department.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop a Dodge pickup for speeding on Highway 83, north of Thedford. The vehicle refused to stop and the trooper initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the vehicle drove through a pasture fence and into a field.

At that point, the trooper discontinued the pursuit and additional troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded to search for the subject. During the pursuit, a sport motorcycle had fallen from the bed of the pickup. The bike was located and impounded. The subject was not located Friday night, but law enforcement remained in the area to watch for the vehicle.

Late Saturday morning, the Brown and Cherry County Sheriff’s Offices were also involved in a pursuit with the same Dodge pickup, but were unable to apprehend the suspect. Law enforcement officers remained in the area and at approximately 4:00 p.m. Saturday, the suspect was located with his vehicle on Highway 91 north of Dunning. The vehicle had run out of gas.

The suspect provided false information about his identity, but a trooper was able use the mobile AFIS fingerprinting device to positively identify the suspect as Dylan Yohe, 23, of Wichita, Kansas. Yohe was placed in custody for an outstanding warrant from Kansas.

Yohe was also arrested for numerous violations in relation to the pursuits, including flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, criminal mischief, trespassing, criminal impersonation, open alcohol container, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yohe was lodged in Custer County Jail.