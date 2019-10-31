Nebraska trooper hit by car, NSP gives winter driving tips

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska authorities are giving drivers reminders about winter driving after a state trooper in was hit earlier in the week.

A Nebraska State trooper responded to a vehicle parked at the junction of I-80 and I-680 in Omaha around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol. While assisting the driver another car lost control due to snowy conditions.

They said the trooper leaped onto the hood of the vehicle to avoid being hit head-on. The trooper then went back to assisting the driver of the first vehicle, who wast taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After finishing his work at the scene, another trooper took him to the hospital for a minor leg injury.

“We are thankful our trooper was not seriously injured. This incident could have been much worse for all involved,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we move into the winter driving season, we urge drivers to be prepared for the conditions.”

NSP offered the following safety reminders for winter driving conditions: