NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Plainview woman was arrested after a failed traffic stop and following a pursuit.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, an Infiniti G35 was speeding on Highway 81 near Norfolk. A trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and continued northbound on Highway 81, authorities said.

The trooper then initiated a pursuit. The vehicle turned eastbound onto East Sherwood Road in Norfolk. The driver reached speeds over 120 miles per hour. After two miles, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a north ditch, the release said.

The driver attempted to flee on foot, but the trooper was able to quickly catch the driver and take them into custody.

Authorities identified the driver as Tiffany Robinson, 28, of Plainview, who was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving during revocation, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic violations, and outstanding warrants. She was medically cleared and was lodged in Madison County Jail.