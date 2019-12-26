Nebraska treasurer’s ad spending has lawmaker mulling change

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Democratic lawmaker says he may push to strengthen a Nebraska law regulating state officials’ advertising after the Republican state treasurer spent more than $593,000 on ads prominently featuring himself.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that State Treasurer John Murante selected his former employer, Victory Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, to do the ads without taking bids.

Democrat Senator Matt Hansen of Lincoln said he is looking at expanding a law prohibiting state officers like the treasurer from running ads with their names during an election year.

Hansen said he is considering a bill to expand the prohibition to all years.