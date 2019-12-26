Nebraska travelers told to prepare for possible winter weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Travelers are being warned of winter weather that may hit Nebraska.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern, central, western, and parts of northeastern Nebraska. The watch goes into effect Friday evening through late Saturday night.

While officials don’t know what kind of precipitation will fall due to the temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark of 32-degrees, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) want drivers to be ready.

“With uncertainty in this particular storm system, it’s imperative that travelers plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the changing weather possibilities,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of NSP. “Rain, ice, and several inches of snow are all possible across much of the state.”

Travelers can check up-to-date conditions through Nebraska’s 511 system. It can be accessed via telephone, their website, or their app. In addition, people can check road conditions through Nebraska’s Track-a-plow website as well.

If any motorists need help, they can contact the NSP through their Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555. They ask that if it is an emergency, to call 911.

Officials also ask for anyone traveling in the state to pay attention to their local forecast to see how the weather will affect the roads.