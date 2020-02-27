Nebraska tomato plant pleads guilty in immigration case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say a northern Nebraska tomato-growing and packing plant accused of hiring people living in the country illegally has pleaded guilty, as has the owner of an area restaurant accused of supplying illegal workers.

Prosecutors say O’Neill Ventures pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to harboring undocumented workers. A plea agreement requires the company to pay a $400,000 fine and to allow Homeland Security inspectors to review the company’s hiring practices.

Prosecutors also say John Charles Good, owner of the La Herradura restaurant in O’Neill, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the practice of unlawfully employing undocumented workers. He faces up to six months in prison when he’s sentenced May 29.