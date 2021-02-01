Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

Johnna Nieves, left, opens her van as Idalia Nunez, right, of the Second Harvest Food Bank loads the vehicle with a weeks supply of food in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. While food banks have become critical during the pandemic, they’re just one path for combating hunger. For every meal from a food bank, a federal program called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps _ provides nine. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will start issuing emergency supplemental nutrition benefits to people who qualify on Feb. 9.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, will get increased money on their EBT cards.

The extra assistance comes from the federal government. Recipients saw a boost earlier in the pandemic, but the aid eventually expired.

Gov. Pete Ricketts initially declined to renew Nebraska’s request for the benefit as the economy recovered, but reapplied later as the number of virus cases surged.

Benefits will vary based on the number of people in a household and the amount they’re currently receiving.