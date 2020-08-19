Nebraska to send early ballot application to all voters

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will send early ballot applications to all registered voters whose counties haven’t already done so.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen says the first ballots will be mailed on Sept. 28.

State officials took similar steps for Nebraska’s May 12 primary, which led to record absentee turnout in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evnen says Nebraska will also offer in-person voting on Election Day, as it did during the primary.

He says requesting an early ballot is a good option for voters who are concerned about going to the polls in November.

Douglas and Sarpy counties in the Omaha area have already sent early ballot request forms ahead of the elections.

