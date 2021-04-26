Nebraska to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced the resumption of offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, state officials said providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume administering doses.

Nebraska is following Friday’s recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in lifting the pause. The two federal agencies had earlier recommended a pause in using Johnson & Johnson doses.

The safety and effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been confirmed by the CDC and the FDA. Nebraska providers who have a current supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume using those doses, according to state officials.

More information is available from the CDC website.