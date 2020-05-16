Nebraska to require coronavirus plans from nursing homes

A flag flies Friday, May 15, 2020, on the grounds of the Life Care Center nursing and rehabilitation facility in Elkhorn, a suburb of Omaha, Neb., where a large number of staff and residents tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska is going to require long-term care centers to develop formal plans outlining how they’ll keep the coronavirus from spreading among the vulnerable residents who live in those facilities.

Facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers will have to submit plans to state regulators explaining how they intend to identify ill people and deal with visitors for the rest of the year.

They’ll also have to discuss their disinfection protocols.

The announcement comes as state officials scramble to keep the virus from spreading among long-term care facilities, whose residents are generally older and have underlying health problems.